Complete ‘A Court Of Thorns and Roses’ series in order

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas is the fantasy obsession of millions of readers, but the series’ naming scheme can make it a bit difficult to figure out which books come first. How does a prospective fan know how to embark on this epic journey? As ever, we’ve got you covered.

Taking place in a fictional world where there is a secondary faerie reality, A Court of Thorns and Roses depicts the story of a human huntress named Feyre Archeron. Feyre is a diligent girl trying to provide for her impoverished family, but hunting proves to be a dangerous business when many of the faerie people happen to visit the mortal world in disguise.

After accidentally killing one of the faerie folk disguised as a wolf, a high-ranking Prythian prince called Tamlin arrives and takes Feyre away. Our heroine is then thrust into an unknown world of magic and intrigue, where the dangers of every day far supersede the ones she faced in her own world. A Court of Thorns and Roses is a story of heroics and romance, but when talking about the two main protagonists, Feyre and Tamlin, the latter rings most true.

Trying to sell the plot as a romantic triangle between Feyre and Tamlin, High Fae of the Spring Court, and Rhysand, High Fae of the Night Court, might remind you of practically every YA novel you’ve read over the past two decades, but there’s much more to Sarah J. Maas’ nuanced storytelling than that. And if you do decide to read it, knowing the proper order is absolutely essential.

How to read A Court of Thorns and Roses, in order

So far, there have been five books in A Court of Thorns and Roses series. Here they are, in order of release:

A Court of Thorns and Roses (2015)

A Court of Mist and Fury (2016)

A Court of Wings and Ruin (2017)

A Court of Frost and Starlight (2018)

A Court of Silver Flames (2021)

You can probably see why telling these books apart would be a bit problematic. I’ve personally read all five, and I still confuse them with one another sometimes.

Author Sarah J. Maas is currently working on an as-of-yet untitled sixth book, and there are plans to adapt the series for television. As of March 2021, showrunner Ronald D. Moore (best known for his work on Battlestar Galactica and Outlander) had been contracted to produce the show.

