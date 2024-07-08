10 best accidental pregnancy romance books, ranked

Who doesn’t love a good romance novel? Things get especially interesting when it involves a twist, like an unexpected pregnancy. Oftentimes, this leaves room for a conflicting duo to find a connecting ground. That’s what makes the following 10 books so compelling. Between the enemies-to-lovers tropes, and the heated one night stands, unexpected pregnancies come in a number of ways.

Recommended Videos

10. Pregnant by the Playboy by Jackie Lau

After selling his tech start-up, a wealthy playboy’s life feels unfulfilled. That is, until one weekend he spends with Merissa, who he just met at a friend’s party, leads to an unplanned pregnancy. Hoping for changes in his lifestyle, he vows to be a devoted father and husband, despite Merissa’s initial rejection of marriage. If you want to see a playboy-turned-sweetheart, who is in an unplanned pregnancy situation, and willing to do things differently to prove himself to his girl and their baby, this is the novel for you!

9. Bountiful by Sarina Bowen

Zara, who indulged in a cure for the small-town blues, encountered the cocky tourist and hockey star Dave Beringer. But what was supposed to be an uncomplicated fling, turned into an unplanned pregnancy, changing Zara’s life forever. Two years later, hockey star Dave walks back into her life and finds out about the child he never knew existed. This beautifully woven tale by Sarina Bowen takes us on the journey of two opposite souls, and their newfound relationship.

8. Lucas: A Cold Fury Hockey Novel by Sawyer Bennett

The titular character Lucas Fournier, a hockey charmer with no intention to settle down, faces an unexpected twist when a champagne-fueled one-night stand with museum curator Stephanie Frazier results in a surprise pregnancy. Stephanie’s nonexistent sex life, because of her business-mindedness, and Lucas’ situation of being traded to another team, a baby is the last thing on their minds…

7. One Night With a Hero by Laura Kaye

Army Special Forces Sgt. Brady Scott, avoiding marriage and kids due to a traumatic past with his abusive and alcoholic dad, finds the distraction that he needs. His beautiful, but troubled neighbor Joss’ offer of a one-night-stand sounds like a good enough offer. However, when Joss discovers she’s pregnant, Brady’s rejection leaves her feeling abandoned. But can the two lost souls let go of the past and create a future together?

6. Deep by Kylie Scott

In the final novel of Kylie Scott’s Stage Dive series, Lizzy Rollins’ life takes a dramatic turn. A ‘mistake” in Vegas with Ben Nicholson, Stage Dive’s bass player, ends in a positive pregnancy test. As she grapples with her feelings, Ben also confronts his attraction because she’s his best friend’s little sister. Now he and Lizzy are connected in the deepest way possible…

5. Floored by Karla Sorensen

When Lia Ward, an American master’s student, has a one-night stand with the charming British footballer Jude McAllister, pregnancy is the last thing on her mind. On top of that, she’s unaware of Jude’s identity. Now, the pair have to navigate through their impossible-to-ignore chemistry and impending parenthood.

4. The Billionaire’s Legacy by Reese Ryan

Tech billionaire Benjamin Bennett reunites with his long-time crush Sloane Sutton for a steamy weekend. The next time he meets her, he discovers she is pregnant with twins. As their fling turns serious, Benji proposes marriage, but his family believes Sloane is only after the Bennett fortune. Amidst family drama and trust issues, they must find a common ground for their incoming babies.

3. One Moment Please by Amy Daws

The moment when ER doctor Josh Richardson walks up to tell his patient of her positive pregnancy test result is amplified when he discovers she’s his one-night stand from three months ago. Now, Lynsey Jones and the hot doctor will always remember their heated moment, and how it will keep them linked forever.

2. A Lie for a Lie by Helena Hunting

In this delightful romantic comedy, an NHL team captain seeks to get away from Chicago and all its demands, where he’ll be seen as a normal guy. Boarding a plane to Alaska, the least he expected was for Lainey to literally fall into his lap. She becomes the perfect escape from his life, as they share a sizzling month of passion. A year later, upon a chance renewal, secrets are revealed.

1. Until Lilly by Aurora Rose Reynolds

Things were once beautiful for Cash Mayson and Lilly Donovan. However, things took a downward turn following tumultuous moments in their past. However, upon discovering years later that everything they thought they knew was a lie, it will take a mountain for these two to fall in love again. Thankfully, the power of love is such a beautiful thing, and when it is destined, second chances are given.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy