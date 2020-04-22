Avengers: Endgame’s Cap Vs. Cap Fight Has An Awesome Hidden Secret

The Time Heist of Avengers: Endgame is undoubtedly one of the most impressive and spellbinding moments of the entire MCU.

It enabled Joe and Anthony Russo to crank the fan service up to 11, rolling out scenes so heartfelt (Tony meeting his father) and entertaining (Nebula and Rhodey spying on the oblivious Star-Lord) that viewers were left rooted to the edge of their seats.

There is one moment, in particular, that practically brought Marvel fans to their feet, though. Yes, it’s the one in which Captain America goes toe-to-toe with his younger self. It’s an incredible feat of choreography, as future Cap exits the elevator with the Tesseract (“hail Hydra”), only to be confronted by a fresh-faced Steve. Oh, the joys of time travel.

Turns out Avengers: Endgame‘s Cap vs. Cap brawl was hiding a touching detail, too. Allow us to explain.

Via Digital Spy, and in anticipation of his Netflix thriller Extraction, Endgame‘s stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave revealed that the man in the suit opposite Chris Evans was actually his younger brother, Daniel. This family reunion of sorts is all the more significant as Hargrave (Sam, not Daniel), began working on Marvel movies during Phase 1, when he doubled as Cap for both The Avengers and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

And so, by the time Endgame rolled around, it gave the Hargraves brothers a chance to share the screen together.

That’s why I got back in the suit, so that I could say that. Marvel’s great at this, but there’s a lot of digital face replacement and there’s a lot of epic moments where that is the brothers Hargrave duking it out on screen in Avengers: Endgame. And that’s the reason I did it, because that stuff lives forever. You get to tell your kids, your grandkids, that that was me and my brother doubling and fighting in that movie.

How cool is that? It’s just another fascinating, MCU-related tidbit to emerge as we approach the one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame. So expect plenty of fresh trivia and never-before-seen details to surface over the coming days.