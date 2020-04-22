Did Peter Parker Inspire Tony Stark’s Time Travel Discovery In Avengers: Endgame?

The Herculean counter-attacked mounted by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes would not have been possible had it not been for Tony Stark’s time travel discovery in Avengers: Endgame.

About mid-way through Marvel’s three-hour juggernaut, everyone’s favorite genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist hacked time travel, for want of a better word, leading to a mind-bending Time Heist through MCU past.

It proved to be a genius plot point from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely – not to mention directors Joe and Anthony Russo – as it allowed Endgame to indulge in a little nostalgia while simultaneously bringing the curtain down on Marvel’s Infinity Saga.

But how, exactly, did Tony Stark crack the time travel conundrum? We know he got a “mild inspiration” during the night, but could it be that Peter Parker helped inspire his discovery?

ScreenRant certainly thinks so. The outlet points to the scene in which a visibly distracted Tony reaches for a framed photo of himself and Peter Parker, who at the time is holding his Stark Industries certificate upside-down. Fast forward to the moment when Tony Stark inverts his Möbius Strip projection, leading to a successful model. Could it be that a simple Parker prank helped point Tony in the right direction?

We’ll never know for sure, but it’s certainly an interesting Easter egg – granted, it’s more of an observation than anything else. Because let’s face it, Endgame isn’t lacking in the Easter egg department.

We are *checks calendar* four days away from the one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame, so there’s no better time to revisit Joe and Anthony Russo’s crowning achievement – particularly now that the upcoming MCU slate (Black Widow included) has been pushed back quite significantly in light of COVID-19.