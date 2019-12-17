Avengers: Endgame And Captain Marvel Have Made The Oscar Shortlists

Marvel’s movies released in 2019 broke box office record after record, but the big question is: will they get any Academy Awards recognition to go with it? Marvel Studios has been pushing hard to get Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel some attention from the Academy, and it seems to have paid off now, as the shortlists for a few of the categories in next year’s awards ceremony have now been released and both films are featured.

First of all, to clarify, these shortlists are not the official nominations. The voting period for those doesn’t actually begin until January 2nd before closing on the 7th. What’s more, we also don’t have all the shortlists revealed as yet. But from the ones that have been, Endgame and Marvel have managed to turn up on two of them. Namely, Endgame is on the shortlists for both Music (Original Score) and Visual Effects, while Captain Marvel, meanwhile, is also up for Visual Effects.

It’s pretty much tradition for MCU movies to get a nom for Best Visual Effects, so it seems highly likely that at least one of these will get onto the next stage of the process, maybe even both of them. In this year’s ceremony, Black Panther actually won the award for Best Original Score, so there’s a strong chance of Endgame following that up with at least a nomination, as well. Alan Silvestri’s work on Endgame and Infinity War was terrific, so it would be much deserved.

We’ve yet to find out the shortlists for the major categories though, so it remains to be seen whether Marvel’s push to get a Best Picture nom for either – to follow Black Panther‘s this year – and Best Supporting Actor/Actress nods for much of the ensemble cast of Avengers: Endgame will come to anything. We’ll certainly be keeping our fingers crossed, though.