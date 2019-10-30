Marvel Reveals Oscar Campaign Posters For Avengers: Endgame

For your consideration… Avengers: Endgame, a superhero blockbuster like no other.

With awards season right around the corner, Disney and Marvel Studios have started to position Endgame as a bona fide Oscar contender, as evidenced by today’s all-new campaign posters. We don’t expect The Academy to announce 2020 nominees until the beginning of next year – January 13th, to be precise – so this is merely Marvel’s way of easing Avengers: Endgame back into the conversation.

Among the categories pictured below are Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and the two heavy-hitters: Best Director and Best Picture. Don’t expect Robert Downey Jr.’s name to be on the list for Best Actor, though, as the Iron Man star recently admitted that there’s no push for any Endgame actor to receive an Oscar nomination. It’s a pity, really, as there are some genuinely brilliant performances peppered throughout the film – chief among them being RDJ – but if history tells us anything, it’s that the MCU juggernaut will likely succeed in the technical categories, and fall short in the more ‘prestigious’ ones.

There’s also the very real matter of Warner Bros. and Todd Phillips’ Joker movie, which itself included a powerhouse performance from Joaquin Phoenix. Perhaps the jet-black DC spinoff will be the 2019 superhero pic to land a Best Actor nomination? And let’s not forget that Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther bagged a Best Picture nod two years ago, so it’d be foolish to write off Endgame‘s chances of Oscar glory.

Now that Hollywood’s biggest studios are beginning their respective Oscar campaigns though, members of The Academy will have ample food for thought as they whittle down the nominations in time for January 13th. Will Avengers: Endgame be among them? We’ll find out in due course.