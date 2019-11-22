While it’s been a couple months since Avengers: Endgame dominated and made history at the international box office, Marvel’s three-hour galactic epic still has a whole lot of superhero fans chirping – a pattern we don’t see dying off anytime soon. Not too long ago, the film’s art book hit store shelves around the world, loaded with gorgeous concept art and sketches that were considered for the film.

By now, it’s no secret that earlier versions of both Infinity War and Endgame wanted to explore Thanos’ history, and now, the art book has given us our first look at one key element of the Mad Titan’s backstory: his family.

Be sure to check out the photos down below that reveal how Marvel Studios wanted the conqueror’s clan to look:

Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals First Look At Thanos' Family 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As noted in the photo’s caption, the company was originally planning on taking audience’s through a journey of Thanos’ home planet, Titan, at the height of their civilization – a tipping point before its infamous overpopulation.

“During the telling of Thanos’ backstory, audiences would have been given the opportunity to see his home plane, Titan, and its people at the height of their civilization before it was destroyed by overpopulation.”

While the concept art itself is very pleasing to the eye, it doesn’t take too much wondering to figure out why the whole sequence was cut out of the film. Having stretched across a vast majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame had enough work to do in the visual effects department; adding another whole population of brand new creatures into the mix would’ve been quite a hassle for the team.

As it turns out, Thanos’ own explanation during the “Battle of Titan” sequence at the end of Infinity War was more than effective, with the Reality Stone projecting to the group of opposing superheroes what life was like before it became a barren wasteland.