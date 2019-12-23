Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals New Helmet For Captain Marvel

After being teased at the end of Infinity War, Captain Marvel made her bombastic debut in March 2019 and went on to play a key role in Avengers: Endgame just a month or so later. After assisting the heroes during the long post-Snap years, she went on to help them out during the final battle, single-handedly destroying Thanos’ fleet and giving the gang the opportunity to defeat the Mad Titan.

Now, a new piece of art shows that she could’ve looked very different while doing so. Artist Andy Park has posted a cool picture on Instagram featuring an alternative concept for her Endgame look, and it came with the following caption:

“Helmeted Captain Marvel that almost made it into Avengers: Endgame. The Russo brothers wanted something clearly different from her look in her solo film to show that time has passed. I enjoyed coming up with this new look.”

In my opinion, this is a pretty neat design and a clear step up from the kinda goofy helmet we saw in Captain Marvel. Having said that, I think I prefer the short haircut and helmet-less look they went with for the final movie, if only because I’d rather see an actor’s face than a helmet.

However, I wouldn’t be surprised to see something similar to this pop up in Captain Marvel 2. The film’s set to evolve the character even further, with our sources indicating that Marvel Studios are eager to see Carol Danvers team up with Jane Foster’s Thor to combat the Kree Empire. Why have one ordinary Earth woman dealing with stupendous cosmic powers when you can have two, right?

Of course, Captain Marvel 2 hasn’t even been officially announced yet, so it’s a ways off in the future. However, Kevin Feige has already confirmed it’s in development, so watch this space for more.