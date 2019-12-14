During the final battle at the climax of Avengers: Endgame, there’s a moment where Cap solely stares down Thanos’ astonishing army, which is made up of numerous forces from earlier MCU movies. There’s the Chitauri, Sakaarans, Outriders, and Black Order all ready to rip the First Avenger to shreds. It’s truly an incredible sight, but believe it or not, even more villains were supposed to be included at one point. Specifically, the Frost Giants.

Yes, the antagonists from 2011’s Thor almost made a return in Endgame. And while they were ultimately cut, including them would’ve been a nice touch that would’ve added another callback to Phase One of the MCU. Especially since we haven’t really heard much from them since their debut in the franchise.

Concept artist Jerad S.Marantz recently shared his design for the Frost Giants on Instagram and as you can see below, he’s given them a bit of an update, with the baddies sporting a new look. Which really only makes it even more disappointing that we didn’t get to see this on the big screen.

Of course, given how many villains there already were in the final battle, their presence wasn’t exactly missed. In fact, most of the enemies were treated like cannon fodder anyways, so it’s unlikely the Frost Giants would’ve had much of a chance to shine. Not to mention that having them there would also require some sort of explanation of how/why they ended up working with Thanos, which the filmmakers probably didn’t want to have to address.

In any case, the final battle of Avengers: Endgame was pretty much perfect just the way it was, even without the Frost Giants. Besides, there’s always a chance they could show up in one of the Disney Plus series instead. In fact, Loki seems like the perfect place for them to make their return, don’t you think?