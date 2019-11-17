Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene Shows Thor Trying to Kiss Valkyrie

In the new Infinity Saga box set, Marvel Studios has released a whole load of previously unseen content that spans the last eleven years of superhero cinema. And amidst this array of bonus material, you’ll find a scene that teases – then quickly denies – a romantic relationship between the God of Thunder and the new ruler of Asgard.

Earlier this year, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson revealed that the two of them filmed a kissing scene for 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. And while the footage ultimately didn’t make the final cut, it seems that Thor and Valkyrie’s latest screen outing almost went down the same path.

As you may recall, the pair’s final scene together in Avengers: Endgame sees Hemsworth’s character name Valkyrie as his successor for the throne of Asgard. What you didn’t see in theaters, however, is the deleted footage of Thor attempting to kiss the legendary warrior, only for her to turn him down. The two of them then awkwardly joke about it before moving on.

And so Jane Foster remains Thor’s only proper love interest to date, though in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, it looks like Natalie Portman’s character will be stepping out from under her ex’s shadow to become a leading heroine in her own right.

As for Valkyrie, Thompson declared at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con that the new king of Asgard “needs to find her queen,” and while it remains to be seen just who the heroine has her eye on, Thompson has been all too happy to encourage the fans pushing for a Captain Marvel romance.

In any case, though Avengers: Endgame ultimately saw Valkyrie and Thor go their separate ways, you can likely expect a reunion between the pair when Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on November 5th, 2021.