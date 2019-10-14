Brie Larson And Tessa Thompson Are Down For Captain Marvel/Valkyrie Romance

Right now, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is the only MCU solo star to have never been given a love interest, but ever since Carol Danvers’ big screen debut arrived in theaters earlier this year, the fans have continued to offer suggestions for the heroine’s first partner.

As it stands, the most popular ship by a pretty wide margin is Captain Marvel and Valkyrie, and during a recent panel at ACE Comic Con, Larson gave the idea her full support:

“We’re here to ship, ya’ll! We can dig into it, I’m just telling you we’re shipping.”

Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson was also present at the panel, where she confirmed that she too would be game for a romance with Carol:

“Brie is my real-life queen, in general. If it becomes canon, that’s cool, too.”

Marvel Fans Are Now Shipping Captain Marvel And Valkyrie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So far, the amount of screen time shared by Captain Marvel and Valkyrie has been limited to some brief moments at the climax of Avengers: Endgame, but if Larson, Thompson, and the fans keep pushing for a relationship between the two heroines, then maybe some day Kevin Feige and his team will listen. After all, Thompson already suggested at this year’s San Diego Comic Con that Valkyrie is on the lookout for a queen.

Regardless, it could be a long wait before we see the two characters in another MCU movie together. As it stands, there’s a good chance that Valkyrie’s next screen outing will be Thor: Love and Thunder, which is scheduled for release on November 5th, 2021. After that, it’s assumed that Captain Marvel 2 will be arriving somewhere down the line, most likely as part of Marvel’s Phase 5 slate.

Beyond that, the future for both heroines remains mysterious, but if the all-female Avengers movie that Thompson and Larson keep pushing for ever gets made, then perhaps we’ll find out if Valkyrie and Captain Marvel are as compatible as the fans seem to think.