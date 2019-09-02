Avengers: Endgame Director Casts Doubt On His Poltergeist Remake

It was announced earlier this year that Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo would be reviving the classic horror flick Poltergeist in the near future. Now, however, it appears that those plans have hit a bit of a roadblock.

Joe has recently stated the brothers’ desire to adapt the concept into a TV show, but it sounds like it’s on hold for the time being. Here’s what the director had to say about it in a recent interview:

“That was something that we were talking about, I don’t know that that ultimately came to fruition, but it was something that I loved as a kid… I was interested in turning it into a television series.”

Maybe the siblings took a look at the last remake to take place this decade and decided against the idea. The 2015 attempt of the same name starring Sam Rockwell and Jared Harris was panned by critics and fans alike. Audiences were hoping that the Russo brothers’ version would be the modern reimagining that we all deserve, but now it looks like that might not be happening.

Of course, the highly talented directors have burst onto the scene with their record-setting Marvel movies in recent years, including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Though they’re not particularly known for spearheading horror films, it still would’ve been an interesting venture into the unknown for the beloved pair.

The original Poltergeist first terrified moviegoers in 1982 and followed an American family as their home infested with evil spirits. The way everything unfolded afterward, however, made the film into an instant classic that led to plenty of sequels and inspired countless other horror flicks.

As for the Russo’s potential remake, folks have been looking forward to it since they learned the pair had been given permission to search through the MGM archives and redo any movie they want. There’s still a chance that it could happen, of course, but it sounds like fans probably shouldn’t hold their breath at this point.