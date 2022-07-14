‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors want to see more MCU experimentation

The great debate over the merits of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four continues to rage at the forefront of the conversation, and we’re roughly a million miles away from reaching anything that comes close to even resembling a consensus.

Longtime fans of the franchise have lamented the scattershot nature of the projects so far, while plenty other are growing concerned that the onslaught of Disney Plus shows already has the creative well in danger of running dry, and that’s without even mentioning the disappointing responses to Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Two names that know the MCU and its inner workings better than most are Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of two Captain America blockbusters and a pair of Avengers crossovers. Speaking to Variety at the premiere of Netflix actioner The Gray Man, the siblings revealed what they hope to see from the superhero saga moving forward.

“More of what they’re doing. More adventurousness, exploration, experimentation. Taking us to surprising places.”

That’s almost certainly what they’re going to get, especially with the multiverse now in play, alongside Jonathan Majors’ time traveling warlord Kang the Conqueror and his many variants poised to descend upon the 616 timeline in a number of different forms to cause untold chaos.

Maybe the naysayers will be won back over in time, but at the very least, the Russos are sure to get what they want out of the remainder of Phase Four on both the big and small screens.