‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ reignites the great Phase Four debate

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters, with Taika Waititi taking us on a fast-paced ride through some of the stranger outposts in the MCU. Critical reception so far has been pretty good, though the film’s release also means we’re now officially halfway through Phase Four.

This began with Black Widow and WandaVision, and is currently scheduled to end with Fantastic Four and either Armor Wars or an untitled Wakanda-based Disney Plus show sometime in 2024/5. Previous phases were leading up to major conflicts, with Phase One laying the ground for The Avengers, and most of Phases Two and Three gradually building the foundations for Infinity War and Endgame. This phase is much more loosely defined, though, and many fans have problems with it.

So, after Thor: Love and Thunder, let’s dip a toe into social media and take the temperature.

Many think it’s the best story we’ve seen so far Phase Four:

Thor Love and Thunder was great! I feel like itms brought the best concepts and story so far in Phase 4. The decisions and choices felt like natural progressions for Thor and the other characters, and I'm excited to see how it's expanded on in future movies



also thorbutt 10/10 pic.twitter.com/tpas87xxmQ — Trodeno (@ PCD) (@Troden0) July 8, 2022

HOLY #ThorLoveAndThunder was fantastic. Easily the best Thor film and a true standout for Phase 4



Ragnarok was a hard movie to top and they actually pulled it off



And yes, they fixed the weird CGI scenes from the trailer! Really happy with the runtime too



9/10 — dkdynamite (@dkdynamite1) July 8, 2022

Others rate it and the phase as mediocre:

Thor: 7/10.



Good, funny, but tried too hard to be Ragnarok.



Wont lie Marvel Phase 4 is mid so far. 😴 — chuboi.eth 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@ChuBoi) July 8, 2022

marvel phase 4’s mediocrity streak continues with thor love and thunder — Airon (@BruceAlano) July 7, 2022

Could there be a lack of focus over the last few movies:

Even though I enjoyed watching Thor 4, I can't help but feel like it could have been better. Tbh, I've felt that way about most of the phase 4 films. We've been introduced to a bunch of interesting concepts, but it's taking a while establishing why they're important. — Michael Galvin (@MichaelSGalvin) July 8, 2022

Or does it look out of place:

Thor Love and Thunder feels out of place in MCU Phase 4. However I enjoyed it thoroughly and the way it chose to close off old stories and progress new ones was great. Christian Bale was great. Both post-credits are worth sticking around for. Definitely as good as Ragnarok. — Daniel (@EpicDan22) July 8, 2022

But some really didn’t like this:

My thoughts on #ThorLoveAndThunder (no spoilers)

This movie disappointed me a lot. I liked all the characters but they did #Thor dirty and the movie is too funny to be taken seriously, anywhere. The ending is predictable and typical. It's just a mediocre MCU phase 4 movie. — var (@dilfcvans) July 8, 2022

Thor was not good. The MCU feels like a chore rather than something I want to watch. The majority of Phase 4 has been bad IMO. — Griffin Winter (@GriffinRWinter) July 8, 2022

Beeeyyyyy people really been raggying this Thor movie. How much ass Marvel gonna put out in Phase 4? I still watching it but now only to see if it as bad as everyone saying😭 — Mr. Never On Air (@sbximperial) July 7, 2022

Much more of a mixed bag than we’ve seen previously, then. Could the shine finally be coming off the MCU? We think Phase Four is essentially a holding pattern while they decide the next universe-threatening calamity (probably Galactus), so maybe it’s not surprising there’s a sense that things aren’t as tightly woven as before.

Even so, if Marvel Studios movies stop breaking the billion-dollar box office barrier, we may see Kevin Feige change direction.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.