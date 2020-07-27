Avengers: Endgame Fan Art Imagines Thor Sacrificing Himself Instead Of Tony

Some new fan art for Avengers: Endgame depicts what it would look like if Thor somehow got hold of the Gauntlet and sacrificed himself to destroy Thanos and his army.

The concluding installment in the Infinity Saga saw the Avengers go toe-to-toe with the Mad Titan one last time. But in a sense, the entire movie was building up towards the climactic moment in the third act, where Tony Stark, against all odds, snatched the stones out of the Gauntlet, sacrificing himself to destroy Thanos once and for all. The way the scene plays out makes it seem like it was the only choice, too. In fact, that’s what Doctor Strange saw when he looked at all the possible outcomes of their upcoming battle, right?

After all, the heroes had already laid on with all their might against the Mad Titan and as you may remember, he shrugged them off with ease. But outside the confines of logical continuity, what if the writers put someone else up for the deed? Say, the God of Thunder, who had been waiting the entire movie for his moment in the spotlight. In fact, Thor had more reason than most to hate Thanos, so what if he made the sacrifice instead?

Well, thanks to some new fan art by Camille Vialet, we have an idea as to what Fat Thor, who really resembled his Viking ancestors by the end of Endgame, would look like in Tony’s position.

This really makes us wonder if Thor would survive the Snap. I mean, granted, he wasn’t his old self after failing against Thanos. We’re talking about a character who essentially lost everything that mattered to him in a matter of three movies. Still, he was a god.

It would have made sense had Avengers: Endgame decided to conclude the story with Thor’s sacrifice, but then again, this was always going to be Tony Stark’s most defining and heroic moment and it certainly all worked out for the movie in the end.