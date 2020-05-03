Avengers: Endgame was a massive production. It’s literally the biggest movie of all time, in fact. The third act, in particular, is mammoth, with so many characters involved and the plot needing to keep rolling without letting up the excitement. All this is meant as a defense for the embarrassing blunder that one fan’s noticed occurs during the Avengers’ final battle with Thanos.

As shared by @tvs_movies on Twitter, TikTok user @Laurisramirez10 went viral thanks to her video pointing out a big plot hole in Endgame, while she casually watched the film on her laptop. As you can see in the clip below, she reminds us that Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne are sent off on a mission to get their Quantum Realm van working. The scene then continues with the various heroes attempting to trek the Infinity Gauntlet across the battlefield. But if you look behind them, you can see Giant-Man stomping about. Which makes no sense as apparently, Scott’s in two places at once.

Avengers Endgame Plot hole & continuity error video went viral on tiktok pic.twitter.com/qgdtPnmDlS — Television & Movies 🎥🎬🎞️ (@tvs_movies) May 2, 2020

Clearly, this glitch in the Matrix – or MCU, rather – is the fault of the battle being reshuffled in the editing room. It’s known that there was more of Ant-Man and Wasp’s subplot originally, but things had to be stripped back for time. The scenes got moved around, somebody didn’t notice the continuity error of Giant-Man being in the background and boom, now this goof is preserved in one of the most rewatched parts of the franchise for the rest of time. That is, unless the Russo brothers decide to pull a George Lucas and tinker with the movie at some point.

Other fans have pointed out similar Avengers: Endgame plot holes like this one over the past year, of course, but this one has to be the worst offender. After all, unless there were more time travel hijinks going on than we knew about, this blunder’s impossible to explain.