Avengers: Endgame Fan Spots Major Time Heist Plot Hole

It’s been two years since Avengers: Endgame debuted in cinemas, and Marvel fans are still debating whether it actually made any sense or not. Just like Titanic, with the questions about its ending, and Avatar, with the discussions about its relative quality, before it, Endgame‘s status as the current biggest movie of all time has brought it a higher level of scrutiny than any other MCU film, with fans picking out flaws, continuity errors and plot holes ever since.

This one might actually have a point, though. A TikTok video is going viral online in which user @MarieDMoonlight argues that the whole premise of the Avengers’ Time Heist makes no sense. As fans know, the heroes elected to travel to various periods in their past in order to reclaim the Infinity Stones and undo the Snap. This video questions the Avengers’ thinking, however, suggesting a much more logical alternate plan, as you can see below.

This TikToker explains that it would’ve made more sense to travel to just after Thanos snapped his fingers in the first place. At this point, he was weakened from both the blowback of using the Gauntlet and from a wound delivered by Thor’s Stormbreaker. Not only would this plan save on resources, ensuring they didn’t need to use up their entire supply of Pym Particles, but it also would’ve meant that no one had to die on Vormir in order to get the Soul Stone.

To be honest, this TikToker makes a pretty unshakeable point, as this definitely would’ve have been an infinitely more intelligent plan. Fans have, of course, pitched other ways of collecting the Stones that would’ve been less dangerous than the ones the Avengers went with before now, but the reason why the heroes chose the scheme they did is just because that way the movie could revisit the MCU’s past and celebrate the first decade of the franchise. Sure, this alternate Time Heist would’ve been a whole lot smarter, but it would’ve also made Avengers: Endgame much less fun to watch.