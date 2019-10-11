Avengers: Endgame Fans Have Discovered How Tony Can Still Return

Say what you will about Captain America finally making good on his promise to Peggy, or Thor Odinson discovering some semblance of life after Asgard, but without a doubt, the most compelling part of the Infinity Saga was Tony Stark’s journey from self-centered narcissist to someone who gave his own life to save the universe.

Yes, just as Thanos said he was inevitable, and snapped those giant purple fingers, the Armored Avenger got his hands on all six Infinity Stones and snapped his own fingers, dusting the Mad Titan and his army and giving the heroes the upper edge. It was the ultimate sacrifice, fulfilling his destiny and paving the way for what was an absolutely gut-wrenching scene that left audiences around the world in tears.

But what if Tony isn’t really gone? What if he’s still hanging around the MCU, just not in the form that we’re used to seeing him in? What if Mr. Stark is now just an AI?

That’s what this fascinating new theory on Reddit puts forth, with the full thing reading as follows:

We all know Tony Stark is dead and he won’t come back but what if I say, he will. Yes this theory which you are reading will prove that, how is it possible ! In some of the last scenes of Endgame after Tony’s death, we saw Morgan and Pepper at their home watching a hologram of Tony projected from Mark LXXXV’s helmet which he made before his death. But what if the Hologram wasn’t made before his death? Yes, after what you are going to read, you will yourself believe that there is a strong possibility for this theory to be true. In the 2015 Ironheart comics, after Tony went into a coma, an A.I. was introduced to continue Ironman’s legacy. This A.I. of Tony Stark was created by the super-genius inventor himself as a back-up in case his body no longer worked, so his essence could be preserved. A device containing the A.I. Stark was shipped to Riri Williams, a child prodigy who had caught Stark’s attention, so the A.I. could serve as a mentor to her. The A.I. most notably assisted Riri in the creation of her second armor, and came up with her superhero alias of “Ironheart. What if the hologram we saw was his A.I. but not his hologram? Yes, it is very possible ! If you have Endgame go rewatch the scene after reading this – When hologram of Tony was about to end we saw that Tony stood up from his chair and came towards Morgan and made a eye contact with Morgan and said “I love you 3000”. So the suspicious part about this scene is that if it was a prerecorded hologram how would Tony know that Morgan would be sitting on the Sofa when Pepper and Morgan would be watching the Hologram and also how would he know the location from where the hologram was getting projected? Not just the location but how would a 3D hologram make an eye contact with a human (Morgan). How would Tony know the locations before recording? According to science, it isn’t possible for a pre-recorded message to be like this. What if? It was Tony’s A.I.? Backed up in his helmet? In the comics, his A.I. served as a mentor to Riri Williams, but if this theory turns out true then there’s a possibility of Tony’s A.I. mentoring Peter or Harley (kid from Ironman 3) or even Morgan in the future. It is also possible that Tony’s A.I. would play major roles in the future after all it’s a backup of his brain patterns so the A.I. thinks just like Tony. In other words Tony copied his brain !

It’s interesting to consider, for sure, but could there be any truth to this? As much as we’d love to say yes, it’s important to note that Avengers: Endgame was always marketed as the film that would definitively draw a line under the Infinity Saga, and killing off Iron Man most certainly acted as the exclamation point.

With that in mind, bringing him back like this might feel a little cheap. Then again, it’s not like the MCU has shied away from resurrecting previously dead characters before, so who knows? For now, though, this remains nothing more than an intriguing fan theory that’ll surely inspire some conversation online.