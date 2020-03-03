Avengers: Endgame Fans Spot Yet Another Huge Mistake In The Movie

For a movie that was supposed to wrap up more than 10 years of filmmaking and conclude one of the most successful franchises of all time, Avengers: Endgame ended up with a lot of unintentional blunders.

Whether it is Thanos’ fingers clipping through his palm in a VFX slip-up, or Cull Obsidian appearing in several places during the final battle, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a whole lot of errors in the last installment of the Infinity Saga. But what movie doesn’t have its fair share of blunders? In fact, most productions have them. To their advantage, though, their fans aren’t as ferocious when it comes to rewatching them over and over again. Besides, it’s not like the directors misplaced a Starbucks coffee cup in a medieval setting, right? These errors are bound to show up every now and then.

A few viewers have found yet another gaffe though that the producers failed to acknowledge when editing the movie. When the team is assembling at the Avengers Facility to go on a suicide mission through time and collect the Infinity Stones, a scene features Ant-Man sitting outside the building about to tuck his lunch before some of his fellow teammates arrive in the Milano.

As the ship lands, the gust of wind decimates Scott’s taco and even pushes him backwards, too. But in the same shot, his drink simply topples over and remains on the bench. And it gets even worse, as in the next shot, when Nebula moves past him, the cup disappears altogether, only to reappear on the ground when Professor Hulk comes to hand Scott another taco.

While these small inconsistencies are always a nuisance, they don’t take away from the overall experience of the viewers, unless their suspension of disbelief, in a world where there are mythical Norse gods and powerful reality-altering stones are a thing, hangs by a thread.

Tell us, though, have you come across any of these blunders in Avengers: Endgame that are not still recognized by the public at large? Let us know in the comments below.