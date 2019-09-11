It had to happen at some point. After a record-setting 137 days in theaters, Avengers: Endgame has finally made less than $1,000 in a single day. Monday, September 9th marked the first date that the highest-grossing film of all-time hauled in only triple digits by earning $940. Since the pic has been out for months now and is only showing in 55 theaters, this really isn’t surprising. What’s shocking, though, is that it took this long for it to happen.

This steady decline means that the movie’s impressive theatrical run is likely coming to an end soon. While it’ll be somewhat of a sad day for Marvel fans, it’s hard to deny that the ride hasn’t been anything but exhilarating.

As of right now, the ambitious superhero project has hauled in nearly $2.8 billion worldwide. Much of that total is due to the over $850 million that it’s made domestically. Even though the flick is already available both digitally and on Blu-Ray, Avengers: Endgame added even more to its mind-boggling total by making an extra $16,000 on Labor Day. Clearly, people want to enjoy the blockbuster in theaters for as long as they can.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

The studio can’t rest on its laurels for too long, though, as executives must now pivot to the upcoming fourth phase of the MCU, which features exciting new entries like Black Widow on May 1st, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12th, 2021 and plenty more. Plus, there are several rumored projects on the horizon, like a potential X-Men vs. Avengers movie, for fans to get excited about.

Avengers: Endgame is likely on its way out of theaters soon, so those who somehow haven’t seen it yet or folks who just want to watch it one more time should head to one of the 55 locations still showing the film before it’s gone for good.