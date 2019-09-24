The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been generating a good deal of buzz lately as folks expect it to finally reveal who the next Captain America will be. Given that Avengers: Endgame ended with an elderly Steve Rogers appearing again after his younger self seemingly got lost in the past and giving his shield to his partner and friend, Sam Wilson, it looks like Falcon will indeed be taking up the mantle. And though there’s been some conflicting reports on this over the past few months, it won’t be long now before we find out for sure.

But what about the aforementioned Mr. Rogers? Is there any chance Evans’ version of Cap could ever return down the line? At this point, we wouldn’t rule it out completely and it turns out that Endgame actually provided the perfect way for him to make a comeback. Only, no one seems to have noticed it.

According to a clever viewer over on Reddit though, if the Avengers were able to turn Scott Lang into a baby with all of his memories still there, why couldn’t the elderly Rogers just be transformed into a younger man in the prime timeline and continue fighting with his friends?

As the folks over at ComicBook.com put it:

Without the contributions of Tony Stark, Bruce Banner is forced to tackle the issue of time travel by himself. As Iron Man points out, they sent time through the traveler instead of sending the traveler through time. But if they’re able to turn Scott Lang back into a baby with all of his memories seemingly intact, what’s to stop Steve Rogers from coming out of retirement and rejuvenating his body after living a lifetime with his love Peggy Carter?

They make a good point, and this could certainly be one way of bringing Captain America back following his seeming exit in Avengers: Endgame. But even if this did happen, it’d be a long ways off. For now, it looks like Sam is all set to take over the mantle and once we get some additional details on how that’ll all work out, we’ll be sure to let you know.