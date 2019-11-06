Avengers: Endgame May’ve Explained How Jane Foster Becomes Thor

Captain America wielding Mjolnir was one of the most impactful fan-service moments of Avengers: Endgame, but it actually might serve a much more important purpose as well. Specifically, it probably gives us our first hint in the MCU at how Jane Foster becomes the Mighty Thor in 2021’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

You all know the moment I’m referring to. To aid the God of Thunder in his battle with Thanos, Steve Rogers picks up the Asgardian’s mystical hammer, revealing that he’s worthy and apparently always was, too, but that’s a discussion for a different time. Not only can he lift it, though, but Cap is also shown summoning lightning to strike the Mad Titan with.

This has been called a plot hole by some, with co-writer Christopher Markus even admitting that it maybe breaks the rules of Thor’s powers established in Ragnarok. But here’s the thing: it’s not a plot hole and actually perfectly fits with the events of 2011’s Thor. When banishing his son to Earth and stripping him of his powers, Odin enchants Mjolnir with the following words: “Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.”

Jane Foster Becomes Thor On Awesome Love And Thunder Fan Poster 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Cap using the hammer confirms for the first time in the MCU that, even when Thor’s already got his powers back, someone who can lift Mjolnir will get a replicated set of his abilities. Presumably Vision could’ve also channelled some lightning if he’d wanted in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but he just didn’t want to.

Of course, comic book fans already knew about this as, among others, Jane Foster gained Asgardian qualities when she wielded the weapon on the page. Going by Natalie Portman walking on stage at SDCC with it in her hand, we can assume Love and Thunder will follow this storyline and build on Cap’s use of Mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame.