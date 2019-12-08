Avengers: Endgame Script Confirms Old Man Cap’s Exact Age

There’s been endless speculation about Captain America’s conclusion in Avengers: Endgame ever since we first saw the film in April. Steve Rogers going back in time to spend his life with Peggy Carter may have brought his journey full circle in an emotional way, but it also left us with a lot of questions. For instance, exactly how old is Old Man Cap, as he’s been dubbed, when he appears by the lake at Iron Man’s funeral to hand his shield to Sam Wilson?

Based on previous information, our best guess was that he was 106. However, we now have a definite answer to the mystery, as per the movie’s script. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely’s screenplay has been released online to mark Disney’s push to get it noticed for the Best Adapted Screenplay Academy Award. There are many interesting details revealed by the script, too, and one of them is Steve’s exact age by the end of the film.

Markus and McFeely’s screenplay includes a description of the sequence where Falcon discovers the elderly Steve sitting on that bench, with it categorically stated that he’s now “112 years old.”

Here’s the extract in question:

EXT AVENGERS COMPOUND, RIVERBANK – CONTINUOUS Work crews have cleared a space overlooking the river. There, AN OLD MAN sits on a bench, staring out at the Hudson. Move around him to find SAM watching from A FEW YARDS AWAY. SAM WILSON Hey, Cap. The man turns and we now see: STEVE ROGERS, age 112.

So, how have the writers come up with this number? Well, Steve was 26 years old when he got himself frozen in ice for decades. He then spent 12 years in modern times, after defrosting in 2011, before he went back in time in 2023. The Endgame script likewise confirms that he reunited with Peggy in 1949. This means he lived a further 74 years off-screen.

Put all that together and Steve’s 112. He may look pretty weathered, then, but he’s still very spry for his age. No doubt he has the Super-Soldier serum to thank for that.

