Avengers: Endgame Script Confirms Cassie Lang And Morgan Stark’s Ages

Fans had so many questions about the nuts and bolts of Avengers: Endgame once they got to see it back in April. And after all these months, many of them have now been answered thanks to the release of the movie’s script. Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely’s mammoth 149-page screenplay has arrived online and features additional scenes and descriptions that better explain certain parts of the film.

In particular, the script helps clear up any mystery over a few characters’ ages. We’ve previously reported on how it confirms that the elderly Steve Rogers is officially 112 years old by the time he’s sitting on that bench but what’s more is that it also reveals exactly how old two of the Avengers’ offspring are in Endgame. Namely, Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Emma Furhmann) and Morgan Stark (Lexi Rabe), child of Tony Stark and Pepper Potts.

We’ve met young Cassie before in the Ant-Man films, but when Scott emerges from the Quantum Realm in 2023 he discovers his daughter his now a teenager. The screenplay confirms that Cassie is 14 years old at this stage. We can work out, then, that she was nine when we last saw her in Ant-Man and the Wasp and that she was born in 2009.

Morgan, meanwhile, is four years old. This means that Tony and Pepper must have decided to settle down and start a family pretty much immediately following Iron Man’s return to Earth after he was marooned in space with Nebula for months.

Cassie being aged up has often been theorized as a set-up for her becoming Stature in the MCU, and possibly joining the Young Avengers team. Morgan, on the other hand, is an original character and also too young to be a superhero at the moment. But the franchise could always drop in with her in a few years’ time, when she may’ve decided to take after her dad.

In any case, it’ll be interesting to see what happens with both of them as the MCU progress, but for now, you can check out the entire Avengers: Endgame screenplay for more revelations by following the link below.