Avengers: Endgame Script Reveals That Hulk Became A Celebrity Scientist

Following the release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans from all over the world have been left with a handful of unanswered questions. One of the most pressing though is what exactly does the future look like for Bruce Banner/the Hulk? As you might remember, the big green giant snapped billions of lifeforms back into existence following the Avengers’ time heist, but unfortunately, he was left injured by the sheer power of the six Infinity Stones. Worse yet, you shouldn’t expect him to heal anytime soon, as it looks like the damage is permanent.

Of course, we’ve heard that the Hulk would make the jump to the small screen with the release of a She-Hulk TV show on Disney Plus, but there’s a chance he won’t be doing as much crimefighting and alien slaughtering. As reported by Screen Rant, the screenplay for Avengers: Endgame was recently released online and fans have been digging through its many pages to see what juicy information they could find. It turns out that after his transformation into “Smart Hulk,” Bruce Banner has become a celebrity scientist of sorts.

Yep, you read that right. It seems the jolly green giant has become something of a celebrity and even tells Scott Lang/Ant-Man that he’s “personal friends with Bill Nye the Science Guy.” This new direction does make sense, too, as Tony Stark had exited from the spotlight to spend time with his family and Banner was in a prime position to step up and become the superhero/scientist combo that the world desperately needed.

It’s not entirely unsurprising that this character development wasn’t fully explored in the theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame, but it certainly sheds new light on the diner scene where a group of kids ask for Hulk’s autographs and a few selfies.