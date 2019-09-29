Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk Will Return In She-Hulk Show On Disney Plus

Ever since the Infinity Saga came to a close with Avengers: Endgame, fans have been left wondering where (and when) their favorite superheroes would return to the franchise. While it’s safe to say we probably won’t see much of the original six Avengers (save for flashbacks and cameos), it looks like one, in particular, will be making the jump from the big screen to the small.

As most of you probably remember, Bruce Banner/Hulk damaged himself after snapping back billions of lifeforms into existence thanks to the power of the Infinity Stones and Gauntlet (and yes, it looks like those injuries might be permanent). While the big green giant isn’t in tip-top fighting condition then, he’s far from out for the count, and many have speculated that he’ll transition to a full-time scientist. After all, while his inventions don’t have the same flair as Tony Stark’s, Bruce is equally as capable in a lab.

A month or so ago, one of our industry insiders revealed to us that the Hulk hasn’t left the MCU for good, and now we’re hearing that he’s set to make an appearance in the upcoming She-Hulk show on Disney Plus, which won’t premiere anytime soon. If the rumor proves to be true though, it looks like Bruce Banner will definitely be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point.

Adding on to that, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who revealed the She-Hulk show back in April before Marvel formally announced it – that Mark Ruffalo’s character will take on the role of mentor and help the budding superhero (who is in fact, his cousin) to control and harness her newfound powers. Granted, this won’t come as a shock for many (Jeremy Renner will be starring in the Hawkeye series after all), but it’s good to hear that Ruffalo’s taking the time to act in a much smaller MCU project than what we’re used to seeing him in.

As always, we’ll let you know when more updates on She-Hulk roll in, but for now, you can rest easy knowing we haven’t seen the last of Bruce Banner in the franchise.