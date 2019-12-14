When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s plenty to look forward to in the coming months. In May, Phase 4 will officially kick off with Black Widow, and 2020 also marks the release of the long-awaited Eternals movie. Still, it’s safe to say that Avengers: Endgame will be on our minds for some time to come and following the launch of Disney Plus, the MCU’s biggest film to date has seen a resurgence in popularity.

But just when you thought you knew all there was to know about the pic, a new look at its script has shed some light on one of the franchise’s saddest moments. As shared by ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis, Endgame‘s script reveals that during the moments before his death, Tony Stark’s final thoughts were: “I’m sorry.”

This particular moment, which can be seen down below, was not featured in the final cut of the film, though it does fall in line with Stark’s character. After all, as Iron Man, he’s always been burdened with the idea that he’s responsible for keeping the world safe while trying to keep a commitment to his family, and Endgame sees him sacrificing everything he’s loved to ensure a future for humanity.

Of course, there were plenty of changes made to the film’s script during development, so it’s not entirely surprising to hear this particular moment was cut. After all, the screenwriters originally considered letting Tony Stark live, and they also removed a scene that shows him in the afterlife with a teenage version of his daughter.

But now that you know Tony’s final thoughts before he met his maker, why not give Avengers: Endgame another watch with it in mind? After all, there are plenty of ways to check out the film now. Not only is it streaming on Disney Plus, but it’s also available on Blu-ray, DVD, 4K UHD, and on a handful of digital storefronts, too.