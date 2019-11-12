When it was first announced that 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford had joined the cast of Avengers: Endgame in a mysterious role, tons of theories sprung up suggesting who she might be playing. A common idea was that she could be showing up as Kate Bishop. When the film finally hit theaters, though, not only was Bishop not part of it, but Langford was nowhere to be seen, leaving many to wonder what had happened to the actress and which role she ended up in.

Over the past few months, however, more light has been shed on the situation, with the Russo brothers explaining that the actress was cast as an older version of Morgan Stark, Tony’s daughter, and she shot a scene where she appeared in a vision to Tony after he snapped his fingers at the end of the film. This deleted scene, that would’ve had Iron Man visit the afterlife after wiping out Thanos and his forces has been discussed quite a bit but it wasn’t until this week that we finally got a glimpse of it.

It’s now available to watch in full on Disney Plus and while screenshots from it hit the web last night, now the entire scene has leaked online and while not the best quality, you can check it out for yourself up above if you haven’t subscribed to the streaming service yet.

As you can see, Stark meets Morgan in the Soul World, with the iconic hero getting the chance to see how she turned out and also finding some closure. It’s a nice little scene and adds a bit more to Tony’s story, but apparently, test audiences didn’t respond well to it and so it was cut from the film before it reached theaters.

But now it’s out there for all to see and if you’ve got Disney Plus, you’ll also be able to check out what’s a pretty strong line-up of MCU movies, as not only is Avengers: Endgame on the streaming site, but we’ve also got Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man and Captain Marvel. We imagine more titles will be added over the coming months, too, but for now, you can certainly find enough on the platform to keep yourself busy and should anymore deleted scenes from Joe and Anthony Russo’s epic blockbuster make their way online, we’ll definitely let you know.