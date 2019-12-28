Avengers: Endgame Theory Says Black Widow’s Alive And Stranded On Vormir

We’ve seen Tony Stark coming across the older Morgan and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes paying respect to Iron Man after his sacrifice, but the most recent Avengers: Endgame deleted scene took us off to Vormir, where Clint Barton and Natasha Romanoff tried to sacrifice themselves in order to obtain the Soul Stone.

Those of you who’ve seen the film – and at this point, who hasn’t? – will know that Nat ended up being the one to take the plunge off the ledge, leading to the Soul Stone materializing in the outstretched hand of her fellow Avenger, who suddenly found himself floating in a strange pool of alien water, like we saw with Thanos back in Avengers: Infinity War.

However, what if Black Widow is actually still alive and just no one knows it because she’s stranded on Vormir? That’s what this fascinating new theory from ScreenRant suggests, with the outlet putting forth some rather interesting ideas.

In a fairly lengthy YouTube video, which you can watch via the link below, they explain that to begin with, it’s important to remember that Hulk claims he tried to bring back Natasha with his snap but was unable to do so. It all has to do with the rules of the Soul Stone and sacrificing a soul for a soul, which were vaguely outlined across Infinity War and Endgame. But ScreenRant asks what if he actually did bring her back and he just didn’t know it?

If you think about it, it’s not like she would just instantly appear there, standing right in front of him. No, she would be brought back to life where her body currently is, on Vormir. And as such, Hulk may have indeed brought her back with his snap and not have even known it.

It may sound like a bit of a stretch, but as mentioned above, the exact rules of the Soul Stone were always a bit unclear and as ScreenRant says in their video, with time travel, alternate realities and more now all at play in the MCU, it really wouldn’t be too difficult to find a way to resurrect Natasha – even if it’s not directly as a result of Banner’s snap.

In fact, the outlet even goes on to speculate that the upcoming Black Widow may see the heroine trying to get off of Vormir and back to Earth. Or at least, part of it will. And while we’re not exactly buying that, given everything we know about the film, the idea that Natasha may have secretly returned in Avengers: Endgame and just no one knew it is certainly an interesting one to consider, don’t you think?