Avengers: Endgame Is The Most Tweeted About Film Of 2019

In what must be the least surprising news since another Terminator film bombed at the box office, Avengers: Endgame has claimed the crown of the most-tweeted-about movie of 2019. The list, which as you would expect saw Disney and superhero movies dominate, also saw top 10 finishes for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Joker and Captain Marvel.

In its entirety, the rankings were as follows:

Like I said, there’s not a great deal of hidden meaning to be had with this. Endgame was the highest grossing film of all time; it’s not exactly rocket science to comprehend how that translated into Twitter chatter. Indeed, of the 8 films on the list that have finished their theatrical release, 6 grossed over one billion dollars.

Actually, I’ve changed my mind. You’ve piqued my interest in superfluous fact-stacking. Let’s see what we have under the tree this year:

1 is a reboot.

6 of the 10 are sequels.

1 is Japanese.

2 are R-rated.

1 hasn’t been released yet.

3 are animated.

None were made by these ‘Big Five’ studios: Universal, Paramount, etc

5 were made by Disney.

1 has Chris Hemsworth wearing a fatsuit.

It’s like the boring film version of 12 Days of Christmas if some of the days had more than one gift and others had none. It occurs to me now the list might be slightly misleading, though. I hate to be that guy, but the year hasn’t ended yet, and I’m certain The Rise of Skywalker would finish higher if the list were released after December 31st.

Does it really matter, though? Avengers: Endgame would still crush the competition, put it that way.