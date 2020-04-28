Avengers: Endgame Writer Reveals Who Hulk Spoke To In The Soul World

Of all the Infinity Stones, the Soul Stone is the most mysterious as it has a few additional rules to its usage. For one, you can only claim it when you sacrifice a loved one. When the claimant then actually uses the combined Stones, they briefly enter the Soul World and confront a mirage of someone who is important to them. These are the rules set out in Avengers: Infinity War, but in Avengers: Endgame, they’re skipped over somewhat. For example, who did Hulk see when he snapped his fingers to bring everyone back?

Co-writer Christopher Markus has now revealed the answer. Markus and Stephen McFeely took over the ComicBook.com Twitter account yesterday as part of an Endgame viewing party. When they were asked about Hulk’s post-snap trip to the Soul World, the scribe explained that one draft included a scene where Bruce and Hulk split into two. However, this didn’t end up getting filmed due to, er, temperamental actor issues.

“We did write one, a conversation between Hulk and Banner, but it didn’t make it to camera,” Markus replied, adding: “Ruffalo showed up but Hulk wouldn’t come out of his trailer.”

As the quoted tweet reminds us, Thanos saw a vision of young Gamora at the end of Infinity War. In an inversion of that scene, Tony was then to see his daughter Morgan as a teenager in Endgame. The sequence was shot, with Katherine Langford in the role, but it was ultimately removed due to negative feedback at a test screening. The deleted scene has since made its way online, though.

Hulk and Banner speaking to each other would’ve been fascinating to see, especially as fans have been confused about where Hulk’s consciousness goes when Banner becomes Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame. This could’ve helped us understand how Smart Hulk is a true synthesis of both beings. Unfortunately, though, there’s only so much you can fit into even a three-hour movie, so it didn’t make it in.