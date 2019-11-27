Avengers: Endgame Actor Explains Why Disney+ Included Tony’s Afterlife Scene

Though it wasn’t expected to arrive until December 11th, the Powers That Be over at Walt Disney caught Marvel fans by surprise when they announced that Avengers: Endgame, easily the biggest and most ambitious MCU movie to date, was coming to Disney+ at launch – more than four weeks ahead of schedule.

With it came another look at the Black Widow deleted scene, and a rather quaint moment between Tony Stark and the all-grown-up Morgan, which occurs within the Soul Stone a la Infinity War. Turns out the latter wasn’t actually included in the home video release, though it’s fair to say that the Endgame Blu-ray looks substantially better than its Disney+ equivalent. True, the streaming service is still finding its feet after rolling out across select territories earlier this month (a UK release is penciled in for March 2020), but early adopters expected better. Much better.

Getting back to Stark’s afterlife scene, though, and while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Morgan Stark herself, Katherine Langford, addressed Disney’s decision, saying that it was due to the fan demand that the studio included it.

I heard that’s why it’s out though. That’s what I was told. It was literally out because people wanted to see it. Which is also really cool.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Frankly, Langford is just happy that the Avengers: Endgame deleted scene is officially in the public sphere, and she can rightfully claim to be part of history. This is, after all, the same movie that grossed more than $2.7 billion at the global box office – a haul big enough to dethrone Avatar at the tip-top of the charts following its 10-year reign.

And while Marvel is still pushing forward with MCU Phase 4 (up next, Black Widow in May), it’ll be some time yet before we reach the dizzying scale of Endgame and its equally massive predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War. But to quote Tony Stark himself, part of the journey is the end. Marvel is just preparing us for the next chapter.