Gwyneth Paltrow has had a long and fruitful association with Marvel Studios. Her performance as Pepper Potts way back in 2008’s Iron Man was widely praised, with the film’s love story being cited as one of its best features by critics. Despite having all but retired from acting over the years, she continued to appear as Potts in the MCU in various movies, culminating in her kickass appearance in full armor as Rescue in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame. And now, she’s released a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina.” We kid you not.

Let’s provide a bit of context, though. For those not keeping up with the weird world of alternative women’s health and beauty, Paltrow has become increasingly focused on her company Goop, which frequently pops up in the news because it sells some seriously bonkers products. For example, you can buy the Crave Vesper Vibrator Necklace for $149, a piece of jewelry that doubles as a vibrator and is perfect for a “night out or a night in.” You can also get advice on the best way to steam your vagina (doctors strongly advise against this), pick up a $27 bottle of Psychic Vampire Repellent Protection Mist or maybe consider buying a $3,490 gold dildo for that special someone in your life.

But this new candle by Bougie Parfumee (very appropriate) might have all of them beat for sheer weirdness. The product description explains that:

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP—the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina”—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle—we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.) It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

If you’re curious about the kind of thinking that results in a vagina candle, then you’re in luck. Netflix has ordered a Goop documentary series that’ll be hosted by the actress to be aired later this year. In the meantime, if you’re wondering what life would be like if your house smelled like Gwyneth Paltrow‘s vagina, you can now find out.