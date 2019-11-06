Avengers: Endgame’s Title Card Was Changed Because Of The Snap

Avengers: Endgame kicked off with a darker tone when compared to previous Marvel movies by showing the immediate ramifications of Thanos’ snap that caused half of all life in the universe to perish.

At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, the Mad Titan finished his holy crusade by collecting all six Infinity Stones and wiping out half of all living creatures from existence. During the events of Endgame, the surviving heroes did everything in their power to undo the Snap and put an end to Thanos’ insane notions of redemption for the world.

But in the film’s opening sequence, the characters who vanished because of the Snap also disappeared from the Marvel Studios intro. The toll of destruction didn’t stop there, though, and if you pay attention to the title card shown a couple of minutes later, you’ll realize that only half of the notes from the Avengers theme can be heard.

Considering the fact that many of the Avengers perished during the Snap, Marvel thought it’d be symbolic to only have half of the orchestra play the main theme for the Endgame title card. Some fans thought it was a nice touch while others expressed their disapproval by saying it sounds bad when put next to the original. Luckily for these people, the Avengers put everything back to normal and future Marvel intros and title cards will remain unhindered by Thanos’ villainy.

Regardless of what you might think about the modified version, though, Marvel’s attention to detail in small features such as this is as impressive as it is admirable. Perhaps these are the details that ultimately feed the unrivaled success of the MCU, with Avengers: Endgame now recognized as the highest-grossing movie of all time, representing a prime example of this stupendous cinematic achievement.

While Disney believes the franchise will forever remain popular among fans, we can only guess what the future will bring for Marvel Studios and their superhero movies.