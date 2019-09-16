Avengers: Endgame Has Officially Completed Its Historic Run At The Box Office

After nearly five months of taking up space on marquees across the world, Avengers: Endgame has finally ended its historic run at the box office.

During this fantastic period of time, the Russo brothers’ three-hour galactic epic proved that Marvel’s revolutionary approach to world-building not only worked, but worked brilliantly. After 10 years of constant buildup, Endgame surpassed James Cameron’s Avatar to become the highest-grossing film of all time. And since then, the movie has even earned another impressive accolade, becoming the UK’s fastest-selling digital release ever.

It appears now that the film is off and running in the home video department though, Disney has finally decided to take Endgame out of theaters. Tallying up the total intake of the 140 days, the comic book movie came close (relatively, that is) to breaking the untouched $3 billion benchmark, earning $2.796 billion as of September 12th – its final day on the big screen.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Endgame was just the middle-man in an incredibly victorious year for Marvel Studios and the House of Mouse. Captain Marvel, after 17 weeks in theaters, took home $1.128 billion. And in a crazy coincidence, Spider-Man: Far From Home, which has appeared to be the final collaboration between Disney and Sony Pictures, earned another $1.28 billion.

But no matter where Peter Parker ends up calling his new home, Marvel can always take pride in its Endgame riches. Given that a large portion of Avatar‘s success was the sweeping display of technological innovation that has become, more or less, the backbone of most blockbusters, who knows how long it’ll take another film to surpass this superhero juggernaut? After all, it took Avengers: Endgame 10 years to take down Pandora.