Nick Fury only briefly appears at the end of the last two movies in the Infinity Saga, but the writers originally wanted to have him killed by Corvus Glaive in Avengers: Infinity War.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Fury in the MCU, it’s that death dogs his footsteps. Yet somehow, the superspy has managed to even outlive several superheroes despite being a normal human with no powers. After almost getting killed by HYDRA in The Winter Soldier, Fury decided to step away and help his team from the shadows, which is why, as opposed to the first two Avengers movies, the character only had a small part in Infinity War and Endgame. Apparently, though, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely originally intended to use the former to conclude the story of the S.H.I.E.L.D. director.

As seen in new concept art posted on Marvel Studios’ subreddit, there were plans to include Fury in the train station fight and even have Corvus Glaive brutally kill him. Glaive was one of the Children of Thanos, and together with Proxima Midnight, they were tasked to retrieve the Mind Stone for the Mad Titan. With the intervention of Captain America and his team of rogue Avengers, the two had to call off their attack, but an alternate version would’ve depicted Fury also making an appearance next to the heroes.

Avengers: Infinity War Concept Art Has Corvus Glaive Killing Nick Fury 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We could think of a number of reasons that explain why the producers ultimately decided against killing Fury. First of all, the character still has a lot of unearthed potential and could serve as a powerful plot tool in Phase 4, as fans saw in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Besides, the deaths of Loki and Heimdall already set the tone for Avengers: Infinity War, so getting rid of Nick Fury as well would just be overkill.

Of course, Fury will inevitably catch up with his fate in the MCU, but let’s just say that we’re glad to have him around for at least a couple more movies.