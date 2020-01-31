Avengers: Infinity War Deleted Scene Teases Smart Hulk In Final Battle

If you picked up the recently released Marvel Infinity Saga Box Set featuring all 23 MCU movies then first, congrats on having the extra cash, because this thing is expensive, and second, there’s more than a few interesting deleted scenes to parse through here, including a Captain Marvel cameo in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Among them is a scene in Avengers: Infinity War though where Bruce Banner is beginning to transform into Professor Hulk. Not quite knowing what’s going on, Black Widow starts to perform the lullaby introduced in Ultron to calm him down. Little does she know, though, that he’s evolving into a Banner/Hulk hybrid that no longer requires anger management.

If you’ve seen Infinity War, then you know this rather big reveal is saved for Avengers: Endgame. While a bit jarring at first, it turns out to be one of the best subplots and funniest stories in the movie. Marvel took quite a risk with this, too, because if you pay attention during Endgame, Hulk hardly does anything physical. He sort of fake-smashes a car to keep up appearances during the time heist and in the final battle, he’s really only a background character.

Circling back to the deleted scene from Infinity War, though, and thanks to the below screenshot, we now have a look at his planned transformation in the film, with the still teasing what could’ve been.

Ultimately, moving “Smart Hulk” to Endgame was the right move. There’s so much crammed into Avengers: Infinity War as is that we don’t really need such a major shift for one of the key characters. It also would have put a sudden halt to the shocking conclusion of countless heroes vanishing into thin air.

The only downside is that we don’t really see the transformation. It just sort of happens in between movies. But it’s a minor nitpick in an otherwise fantastic film.