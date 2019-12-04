Black Widow Trailer May Reveal That [SPOILERS] Died Before The Snap

The recent trailer for Black Widow got everyone excited for seeing Scarlett Johansson’s ex-assassin back in action after her controversial death in Avengers: Endgame. After having watched it several dozen times, though, some fans are theorizing about one character’s demise that the footage may’ve hinted at.

As we know, the film will introduce a number of characters from Nat’s past, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), another Black Widow who went though the same training and conditioning as Natasha, Red Guardian (David Harbour), an aging Soviet counterpart to Captain America and Melina (Rachel Weisz), a research scientist and another Black Widow, who will likely be revealed to be the original one, too. It’s the first of these whose death is predicted, though, and it’s all due to the characters’ wardrobes and looks.

You see, at one point in the trailer, the four of them are sat around a living room table, possibly brainstorming how they’re to go about battling Taskmaster, and the jacket Yelena’s sporting looks very similar to the one Nat wore throughout Avengers: Infinity War. From this, the theory’s that Nat’s attire, along with her previously unseen choice to go from a redhead to a blonde, is a deliberate stylistic selection made in tribute to her fallen ‘sister.’ It would also provide greater significance to her actions on Vormir, with her final sacrifice made to save one makeshift family after being unable to fully protect another.

Aside from a history with Hawkeye and a non-starter relationship with Banner, Nat has never been depicted as being especially close to anyone, and as Yelena’s someone who most probably understands what the inside of her head is like more than anyone else in the world, the loss of her would be emotionally devastating, especially since she’d just become a part of her life again. Even ruthless assassins have emotions, and Black Widow might finally allow her to have some.

