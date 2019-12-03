The long-awaited first trailer for Black Widow is finally here. Up to now, official information on the movie has been thin on the ground, with our knowledge limited to a single poster, a few leaked seconds of the teaser from the San Diego Comic-Con, pictures from the set and promo art. But with this trailer, the promotional campaign has officially begun for the next MCU movie and it looks like the final product is going to be a doozy.

Now, where to start with all this awesome stuff? Though Johansson clearly isn’t going to disappoint next May, after nine MCU appearances as Natasha, we’re certainly familiar with her. For me, then, the real excitement comes from the incredible looking supporting cast.

As the core of the movie seems to be Black Widow vs. Black Widow combat, it’s good to see Florence Pugh’s Yelena giving Natasha a run for her money. We also get our first proper look at David Harbour as Red Guardian, the Russian equivalent of Captain America, and a peek at Rachel Weisz’s Melina, a Red Room mentor.

While it all looks exciting enough, Black Widow is a curious choice of a movie to kick off Phase 4 of the MCU with. After concluding a decade’s worth of stories very satisfyingly in Avengers: Endgame, the studio’s current strategy is to put new heroes on the big screen, as will happen in The Eternals and Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

While this occurs, the majority of the Phase 1-3 characters are moving onto Disney Plus shows to explore their post-Endgame stories. Meanwhile, Black Widow is about a hero whose ultimate fate we already know and is set in the aftermath of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Whatever effect the film has on the MCU’s slightly tangled continuity, this trailer shows that it’s at least going to be a barnstorming action pic and no one can deny that Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff was long overdue a movie of her own.

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1st, 2020. Don’t miss it.