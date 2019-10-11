Leaked Black Widow Promo Art Offers New Look At Nat’s Suit And Taskmaster

Marvel unveiled their plans for Phase 4 this past summer, with Black Widow leading the way in May 2020. Though footage was shown at D23, the rest of us have had to rely on set photos for glimpses at the movie. But now, some promo art for Scarlet Johansson’s first MCU solo outing has leaked online, and it offers our clearest look yet at Natasha Romanoff’s new suit as well as her latest nemesis, Taskmaster.

As you can see in the gallery below, the first three images showcase Nat’s revamped costume. Comic book fans will instantly note that the heroine has finally got her classic golden belt and wrist-straps, which she’s somehow never had before in the past decade. Meanwhile, the final photo features Taskmaster. The villain might not have his skull-like mask from the source material, but his shield is in check and his overall look is pretty cool, you have to admit.

See for yourself below:

It’s not yet known who’s under Taskmaster’s mask, but the betting’s on O.T. Fagbenie. He’s known to be playing Mason, a “fixer” who’s an ally to Nat but also may have a thing for her. He’s the only major member of the cast whose role is still being kept pretty secretive at this stage, so there’s a good chance he’ll be revealed as a traitor. Taskmaster’s such a significant foe in the comics that it doesn’t seem out of the question to suggest he could return in future MCU entries, either.

As for the rest, Florence Pugh is Yelena Belova AKA the second Black Widow, David Harbour is Alexei Shostakov AKA Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz is Melina, another, villainous, Black Widow. The movie is set prior to Nat’s death in Avengers: Endgame and is expected to slot in between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Robert Downey Jr. could even show up for a cameo as Tony Stark, too, when Black Widow hits theaters on May 1st, 2020.