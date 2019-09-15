Robert Downey Jr.’s Cameo In Black Widow Has Been Revealed

Avengers fans, unite! We have some good news and bad news about Robert Downey Jr.’s rumored cameo in the upcoming Black Widow. Firstly, it’s no longer a rumor, as he’ll indeed show up in the Phase 4 movie. But, as it turns out, it’ll once again be recycled footage, a la Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Fortunately, there are shades of gray in the good and bad. Not fifty shades, mind you, but still a few. Apparently, the footage in Scarlett Johansson’s solo outing will be a deleted scene taken from Captain America: Civil War. It’ll be the one where Tony tells Natasha to run, “which is what sends her to go into hiding with Steve Rogers and the rest of the Secret Avengers.”

So, it’ll be a scene that’s already been put on film, but just not used or seen by audiences yet. And while this has yet to be confirmed by Marvel, multiple sources close to WGTC have backed up ComicBook.com’s initial report, so it looks like this is what we’re going to end up getting in the movie.

While it was nice to have Tony show up in Far From Home for a brief cameo, it kind of does feel like too much Iron Man after his death in Endgame will end up downplaying the emotional impact that losing him had. Even if the additional scenes we’re seeing of Stark aren’t newly shot footage. As such, we’re still not sure how to feel about him appearing on screen again so soon after FFH. Not to mention there are also rumors he’ll return yet again in an Ironheart TV show.

In any case, Black Widow is definitely shaping up to be one Marvel Cinematic Universe entry that you won’t want to miss and even with this questionable Tony Stark “cameo,” it’ll surely be another exciting outing from Kevin Feige and co., one that’ll kick off Phase 4 in style when it lands in May 2020. Don’t miss it.