Robert Downey Jr. May Return To The MCU For Ironheart Disney Plus Show

Iron Man sacrificed himself to save the universe in Avengers: Endgame, but this being the MCU, fans aren’t convinced we’ve seen the last of Tony Stark in the franchise. One common idea is that he could return in the form of an AI version of himself in the future. We thought this might occur in Spider-Man: Far From Home via E.D.I.T.H., but that didn’t turn out to be the case.

Fans might not have been too far off, though, as We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan and that Robert Pattinson would be playing Batman – that Robert Downey Jr. may be headed back to the MCU for an Ironheart TV show. Marvel apparently wants to do a Disney Plus series starring Riri Williams’ Ironheart, the teenage genius who continues Tony’s legacy in the comics, with Downey Jr. expected to return in a voiceover capacity as her suit’s AI. Much like Paul Bettany’s J.A.R.V.I.S.

Though Marvel’s yet to confirm this, there’s been a lot of talk of Ironheart joining the MCU of late. Perhaps tellingly, Downey Jr. himself recently made clear he wants to see the character in the franchise. Likewise, the idea of Riri having Tony as her AI is pulled straight from the source material. Ironheart first debuted on the page when Stark was in a coma and the world needed a new Iron person. This could be easily translatable to the MCU as well, which we know is in mourning for Stark thanks to Far From Home.

Featuring Downey Jr. in a voiceover capacity would also be a neat way of bringing him back but in such a way that wouldn’t take up too much of his time, as he’s got a lot of new projects on the horizon. As such, an Ironheart show seems like a win-win scenario all around, so we’re definitely hoping Marvel follows through on their plans here and we can have a bit more Tony Stark in the MCU in the near future.