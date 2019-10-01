William Hurt’s General Ross Spotted On Black Widow Set

A familiar face has been snapped on the set of Marvel’s Black Widow, the first film coming in Phase 4 of the MCU.

William Hurt has been around the franchise since almost the very beginning in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, with his later appearances involving Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. And now, he looks set to return in Scarlett Johansson’s solo movie.

The photos, which you can view by following the link at the bottom of the page, showcase Hurt dressed in a blue shirt and tie leaving his trailer with the help of a cane. His appearance in the film isn’t that surprising, either, as it’s known to take place after the events of Civil War. Natasha Romanoff was a fugitive from the government at that time, remember, so it makes sense that Ross would be after her. Although, it’s possible he’s actually got his eyes on someone else.

As the actor’s appearance comes right at the end of the shoot, scoopster Charles Murphy has theorized that Hurt is filming the movie’s post-credits scene. Based on the fact that Scarlett Johansson doesn’t appear to be involved, his idea is that Ross visits Yelena Belova, the second Black Widow played by Florence Pugh, to talk to her about joining his Thunderbolts team. Thereby setting up the film featuring the supervillain squad that’s reportedly on the way.

Ross isn’t the only familiar character due to appear in Black Widow, of course, as it’s looking likely that Jeremy Renner will at least cameo as Hawkeye, with the movie maybe finally explaining what happened in that oft-discussed Budapest incident. Sebastian Stan is also rumored to be involved as the Winter Soldier and Robert Downey Jr. will be back – possibly for the last time – as Tony Stark, too.

Black Widow is due in theaters this coming May. And if we’re lucky, we’ll get a trailer before the year’s out.