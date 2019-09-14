Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Returning To MCU For Black Widow

Tony Stark made the ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, bringing Iron Man’s MCU journey to an end. Well, mostly. Fans can’t shake the feeling that Robert Downey Jr. will return in some form later down the line. Or maybe even really, really close down the line, as one new report has given us hope that Stark will be back as soon as May’s Black Widow.

In a write-up of Endgame‘s many wins at the Saturn Awards, Deadline specifies that Downey Jr. will be seen at least “one more time” in the MCU in the Scarlett Johansson-fronted Marvel spy movie. That’s all the trade says on the matter, though, so we unfortunately don’t know anything other than that.

We weren’t necessarily expecting to see Tony in Black Widow, but Deadline does remind us how it could come about, saying it’s a prequel, partially set after the events of Captain America: Civil War in 2016. Natasha Romanoff was on the run at the time as part of Cap’s Secret Avengers, but it’s possible that she encountered Stark again during this period. In fact, it would be a seriously emotional reunion for fans if it happens, seeing as both characters met their fates in Endgame.

Of course, we all expected Downey to turn up in Spider-Man: Far From Home, as an A.I. or a hologram connected to E.D.I.T.H., but that never happened. The idea of a Stark A.I. could still be tackled, though, in an Ironheart TV series. In fact, We Got This Covered has previously reported that Marvel are working on such a project with Tony serving as Riri Williams’ J.A.R.V.I.S. (allowing Downey Jr. to feature in a voiceover role).

But honestly, a return in Black Widow sounds just as thrilling. And we’ll get to see if Deadline’s right about this when the film shoots its way into theaters on May 1st, 2020.