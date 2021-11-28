‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trends as fans debate if it’s really top-tier MCU

While the majority of major Hollywood franchises would come under fire for deliberately positioning a mega budget blockbuster as one half of an incomplete story, Avengers: Infinity War got away with it by delivering one of the most shocking endings in recent memory.

Most movies that act as all setup and no payoff are rightly derided for leaving so many loose narrative threads untied, but the penultimate chapter in the Infinity Saga was always touted as the final building block towards the epic Avengers: Endgame, so audiences and critics were understandably a little more forgiving.

149 minutes of table-setting that ended with a cinematic punch to the gut was an ambitious and risky strategy, but as you can see below, Infinity War has become one of Twitter’s top trending topics as fans debate whether everything leading up to the Snap has clouded the overall qualities of the film.

Infinity war stomps endgame as a whole — Gabriel (@doug_gabe) November 28, 2021

Why are Infinity War and Endgame both trending?? Now I'm about to start crying over this moment. pic.twitter.com/QpJearzEdn — ᗷᗩᗪ ᒍᗩᑎET (@TinySnark) November 28, 2021

-Infinity War is Better than Endgame

-Avengers is no Better than Days of the future past

-Tom's Spidey is being handed things the way it shouldn't be

-Thor is better Thor movie than Ragnarok https://t.co/x91PDk3lmI — Mahad 🇵🇰 (@MMI12503) November 28, 2021

Infinity war has too many flaws to be a good movie — KyrieWithTheWordPlay🐊🐢💵🌎 (@Spliffage) November 28, 2021

Infinity war is trending are y'all ready to talk about how an overuse of cgi made the final battle look like a 3rd grade game instead of an epic lotr proportion battle that will leave an impression for years to come? — Strawhatessa (@strawhatessa) November 28, 2021

I don’t even know how many times I’ve watched Infinity War but I still cry every single time 😭 — ♡ (@yelenaxbucky) November 28, 2021

avengers infinity war is one of the most iconic mcu movies pic.twitter.com/OIIiPN3Pxk — nat (@qwenfilm) November 28, 2021

Avengers: Infinity War Deleted Scene Shows Smart Hulk In Final Battle 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

DS was amazing

Ant-Man was amazing

Eternals was good unlike what people say

Infinity War was meh

Endgame is the best Marvel Movie Period

Iron Man was a good movie…



You may go now https://t.co/FVThPcbhrJ — 🏳️‍🌈Aquathegreat28🏳️‍🌈 (@Aquathegreat28) November 28, 2021

Infinity War and Endgame are both incredibly mid — Robert Flom (@RichHomieFlom) November 28, 2021

Infinity War was a letdown. Thanos’ plan doesn’t make sense, the plot is too disjointed, and Cap can apparently last longer against Thanos in a fight than the Hulk. https://t.co/LaMLRMIC9R — Kyle Climans (@KyleClimans) November 28, 2021

In terms of action as well as good pace and a coherent story for me it’s Winter Soldier… but Infinity War is straight after that, then Black Panther and Shang Chi 👌🏽 https://t.co/hkSovPMKTC — Lord Da Silva 🇦🇴🇨🇻🇵🇹🇸🇹 (@7Silva7) November 28, 2021

The general consensus is that Avengers: Infinity War stands on its own merits, and it’s largely down to the opening chapter of the two-parter effectively being Thanos’ movie. Josh Brolin’s big bad is the driving force and main character, which increased the desire to see him get his comeuppance the following year, but it’s still interesting to see how wildly differing the opinions are three years down the line.