Avengers Star Mark Ruffalo Wants To Make A Hulk Vs. Wolverine Movie

Leading up to the grand release of Thor: Ragnarok, Bruce Banner himself, Mark Ruffalo, waxed lyrical about the three-movie arc lined up for Marvel’s Jade Giant.

It’s only now, in a post-Avengers: Endgame world, that we can appreciate the three-film narrative in all its glory, which involved Hulk Vs. Thanos, Hulk Vs. Banner and, finally, a strange fusion between the latter two entities to create Professor Hulk, the perfect amalgamation of brains and brawn.

But now that Endgame has come and gone, what comes next for Mark Ruffalo’s gentle giant? Word is Ruffalo has already touched base about a possible role in the soon-to-be-released She-Hulk spinoff, but while attending Tokyo Comic-Con (h/t ComicBook.com), the actor was asked straight-up about the possibility of a Hulk Vs. Wolverine movie. And it seems said crossover is not outside the realm of possibility.

Kevin Feige just asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk. And I said yeah, I think there’s still some stories to tell. And he said, ‘Well why don’t you come in and tell me about them and we’ll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe?’ Hulk vs. Wolverine. I’d like to see that. Hulk vs. Wolverine.

Even beyond the hopes of a Hulk Vs. Wolverine mash-up, news that Mark Ruffalo and MCU chief Kevin Feige have discussed Hulk’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is encouraging in and of itself. A standalone film may be out of the question (we have Universal to thank for that one, it seems), but it’s becoming increasingly clear that Feige and Co. still have plans for the world-famous Jade Giant beyond 2019.

And with the Disney-Fox merger opening up a raft of new characters – and, by effect, storytelling potential – there are a whole host of avenues simply waiting to be explored. We can only hope that the stars align and Mark Ruffalo is given a chance to reprise his Hulk role in a post-Endgame world.