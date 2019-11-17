Mark Ruffalo Meeting With Marvel About Possible Role In She-Hulk

Now that Avengers: Endgame has brought some closure to Marvel’s eleven-year Infinity Saga, it’s clear that the era of the original “A6” line-up has come to an end, with most of the Phase 1 heroes looking to be either finished with the franchise or on their way out.

While the Russo Brothers’ latest feature served as the swan song for both Iron Man and Captain America, Clint Barton and Thor each look set to pass their respective titles on to new heroes in the upcoming Hawkeye TV show and Thor: Love and Thunder. Meanwhile, though Black Widow still has a solo movie on the way, her fate in Endgame suggests we can at best hope for more prequels from the character.

That just leaves us with Hulk, but during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, actor Mark Ruffalo suggested there may still be a future for Bruce Banner and his ferocious alter ego:

“I don’t know. I do know that I did give Kevin Feige the Blockbuster Award at the Hollywood Film Awards the other day to a smattering of applause. He did say, ‘Hey do you think there is any more story left here?’ And I said, ‘I can probably come up with a few storylines.’ And he said, ‘Well maybe you should come in and we’ll have a talk.’”

One thing Ruffalo neglected to mention is that Marvel Studios is currently working on a She-Hulk TV show, which may well serve as Bruce Banner’s next MCU outing. After all, the actor told People recently that he’s going to be meeting with Feige about a role in the show, saying:

“I don’t know, I’m supposed to go meet with great Mr. Feige. Great mysterious Mr. Feige to see if there’s some place.”

Perhaps when Ruffalo and Feige sit down for their talk, they’ll find that there are still new stories to be told and that the actor still has a few appearances left to make in the franchise, but in the meantime, Marvel’s Phase 4 will get started with the release of Black Widow on May 1st.