An Awesome Chris Hemsworth Movie Just Hit Netflix
We all know that Chris Hemsworth can do the handsome, charming and charismatic thing in his sleep, but when he put those natural talents to use in a straightforward drama instead of an effects-heavy blockbuster, it resulted in arguably the best performance of his entire career.
Ron Howard’s Rush traces the long-running rivalry between Formula 1 racing nemeses and polar opposites James Hunt and Niki Lauda. The former is a hard-drinking, wild-partying playboy, while the latter is a meticulous and much more reserved presence. Sparks fly in more ways than one as they battle for supremacy throughout the 1970s, but there’s a severe physical, mental and psychological price to be paid as well.
It’s one of the most purely thrilling films Howard has ever directed, and Daniel Brühl found himself nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actor category, while Rush made the shortlist for Best Motion Picture – Drama. Chris Hemsworth was shut out, unfortunately, but he still delivers a brilliant turn as Hunt, who bursts into the movie like a force of nature before slowly being humanized over the course of the narrative.
It was a decent-sized box office success after earning just under $100 million on a $38 million budget, and reviews were overwhelmingly enthusiastic, with Rush holding an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 88%. It’s now part of the Netflix library as of today, and it’ll no doubt draw in a big audience given the leading man’s residual popularity as both the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor and the star of the platform’s most-watched original movie ever, so we definitely expect the fantastic Rush to speed its way up the most-watched list over the coming days.
