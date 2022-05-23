Awesome ‘Doctor Strange 2’ fan poster channels ‘The Evil Dead’

Horror fans let out a collective squeal of delight back in 2020 when Sam Raimi was announced as the replacement director for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios had been open about their ambition for the sequel to have a horror focus, so who better to take the helm than the director of The Evil Dead franchise and Drag Me To Hell?

Along the way, there were some fears that Raimi’s signature style would be diluted by Marvel Studios. That proved completely unfounded Multiverse of Madness‘ release earlier this month proved that it was 100% a Raimi movie. Some fans even dubbed it the unofficial Evil Dead 4 and now this awesome fan poster from ScreamXGhostface on r/MarvelStudios cements the connection:

The image of Wanda Maximoff bursting out of the grave may eventually prove prophetic. Though her fate in Multiverse of Madness appeared to show her death we never actually got to see a body. This inevitably means Marvel Studios are leaving the Scarlet Witch door open for her eventual return. And when and if that happens there are going to be some very powerful people across the multiverse with a bone to pick with her.

In the meantime, we can start getting ready for the home release of the Doctor Strange sequel. We’re hoping for a director’s commentary from Raimi that touches upon the multiple Evil Dead references in the movie and perhaps a BTS documentary showing us how the film developed after he took over the director’s chair.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters and is expected to land on streaming sometime in late June this year. More as we hear it.