Awesome Fan Art Has Groot Replace Dominic Toretto In Fast & Furious

Vin Diesel’s two biggest franchises are all about found family, which is fitting when you consider the sheer deluge of memes that marry the actor and that particular word to have swamped the internet in the last few months.

Fast & Furious has been expanding its brood for 20 years, with John Cena’s Jakob Toretto the first biological member to be welcomed into the fold outside of Dom and Mia, but that doesn’t mean the core crew isn’t going to keep recruiting new members across the concluding tenth and eleventh installments.

On the other side of the cosmos, the Guardians of the Galaxy are a band of intergalactic misfits who came together under a coincidental set of circumstances, but have now become inseparable after saving the universe on more than one occasion. Take the two of them, mash them up and you’ve got brilliant new fan art from BossLogic that imagines Groot subbing in for Dom in The Fast Saga, which you can check out below.

The images was even captioned “I am family” to hammer home the comparisons between Fast & Furious and Guardians of the Galaxy even further, and the dream scenario would see Marvel Studios and Universal strike a deal to send Dom and his merry band of ex-thieves and retired street racers even deeper into outer space, where they could encounter Star-Lord and the gang in the crossover to end all crossovers.